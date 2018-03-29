Plans to launch 4G network on Moon underway

Companies are funding the Berlin-based company PTT to launch 4G internet connection on the moon after the successful debut of mobile phones over there was taken up by mobile giant Vodafone, Nokia.



This has become a task that will be achieved by 2019 as told by the sources.

According to a scientist, the collection of photos and data on the moon and its dissemination has become difficult without an internet connection.

This will however become possible when the Fourth of the Moon is installed which will enable access of data while sitting on earth.

First HD live video streaming from the moon will also be possible.