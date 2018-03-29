Katrina Kaif likely to write a book about her journey in Bollywood

In an interview with an Indian daily recently, famed actress Katrina Kaif stated that she has learnt a lot during her journey of 15 years in Bollywood which she might write a book about.



When inquired about how she survived in the industry for so long without having any direct links, she said, “I educated myself (about the industry) but I might write a book (on it), so I won't waste the answer now. I seriously might write a book."

According to Katrina the failures that she had to face were all a part of her life’s learning.

"You need to have a balanced attitude to life, need to accept that failures, hardships and hard times - for me definitely - they are the biggest teachers. They (failures) are the biggest steps. Once you get there, then you reach higher. You need them. Hardship and failures taught me to evolve and reach the next step," shared Katrina.

She stated how she didn’t ever have a backup plan.

“There was no backup plan. Having a plan B is like accepting failure. I have never had a plan B for anything. You can say that is not the correct way to go (about something) maybe," she added.

Hailed as India’s Barbie doll, Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for Shah Rukh and Anushka-starrer ‘Zero’ which is slated for release by the end of the year.