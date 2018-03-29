Asim Abbasi wins Best Director award for ‘Cake’ at UK Asian Film Festival

LONDON: Asim Abbasi has won the best director award for a Pakistani movie ‘Cake’ at the UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF) London. The festival had hosted a special gala screening of the movie on March 20, followed by a Q&A session with some of the cast members and Abbasi.

Abbasi took to Twitter to share the news of his win writing, “Oh wow! So humbled and moved. Thank you UKAFF for the honour.”

BBC broadcast journalist, Attika Choudhary received the award on behalf of the director.

Asim Abbasi has made his directorial film debut in ‘Cake’, which stars Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, Adnan Malik, Mohammed Ahmed, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Beo Zafar in lead roles.

‘Cake’ became the first Pakistani movie to have a world premiere at London’s Leicester Square earlier this month and is scheduled for release across Pakistan on Friday (March 30).



