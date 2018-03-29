Thu March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asim Abbasi wins Best Director award for ‘Cake’ at UK Asian Film Festival

LONDON: Asim Abbasi has won the best director award for a Pakistani movie ‘Cake’ at the UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF) London. The festival had hosted a special gala screening of the movie on March 20, followed by a Q&A session with some of the cast members and Abbasi.

Abbasi took to Twitter to share the news of his win writing, “Oh wow! So humbled and moved. Thank you UKAFF for the honour.”

BBC broadcast journalist, Attika Choudhary received the award on behalf of the director.

Asim Abbasi has made his directorial film debut in ‘Cake’, which stars Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, Adnan Malik, Mohammed Ahmed, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Beo Zafar in lead roles.

‘Cake’ became the first Pakistani movie to have a world premiere at London’s Leicester Square earlier this month and is scheduled for release across Pakistan on Friday (March 30).


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Riz Ahmed extends support to Marvia Malik – Pakistan’s first trans news anchor

Riz Ahmed extends support to Marvia Malik – Pakistan’s first trans news anchor
Trailer of upcoming Pakistani film ‘Motorcycle Girl’ released

Trailer of upcoming Pakistani film ‘Motorcycle Girl’ released
‘102 Not Out’ trailer puts Amitabh, Rishi Kapoor in epic father, son comedy

‘102 Not Out’ trailer puts Amitabh, Rishi Kapoor in epic father, son comedy

Lawyer for porn actress seeks to depose Trump

Lawyer for porn actress seeks to depose Trump
Load More load more