Karishma dedicates her award to late Sridevi

Karishma Kapoor at an award ceremony on International Women’s day dedicated the award that was presented to her to late diva Sridevi.



Karishma was attending the event on the behest of old friend and eye specialist Dr Himanshu Mehta, who had helped her cure her eyes back from one of her difficult shoot days.

She shared, “I was shooting for Shakti in Rajasthan and a lot of sand went in my eyes. I had to rush back to Mumbai and Dr Mehta was concerned about what I was doing to myself. My eyes were swollen due to excessive use of glycerin and sand. I was under treatment for two months and Dr Mehta acknowledged the hard work that we put in our work and realized that it’s not just glamour and bling,” the actress reminisced.

“I would like to dedicate this award to Sridevi. She was the producer of Shakti film with Boney and used to be present on the sets. I want to dedicate this award in her memory.”