Dual nationality: SC orders ECP to halt notification of four newly elected Senators

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court has ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to issue notification of the success of four newly elected senators for having their dual nationality.



Three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan was hearing case pertaining to dual nationality of judges and civil servants here Monday.

During the course of hearing, Secretary ECP apprised the top court that four newly elected Senators hold dual nationality, over this the SC ordered the electoral body to halt notification of their success.

Complying with the court orders, ECP has halted notifications of Chaudhry Sarwar, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq and Saadia Abbasi.

The Election Commission has confirmed the electoral body has stopped issuing notification of the success of aforementioned newly elected Senators.