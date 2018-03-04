Sun March 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
March 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC imposes ban on ‘Chinese salt’ Ajinomoto

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of Ajinomoto (monosodium glutamate), also known as ‘Chinese salt’.

The three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing a suo motu over the sale of Ajinomoto and used cooking oil.

As the proceedings began, the chief justice inquired about the Amicus Curiae Mustafa Ramday, as he was tasked to probe the issue.

To which, Advocate General Punjab Shakeel-ur-Rehman Khan submitted that he went abroad due to his personal engagements.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Saeed submitted that he contacted with the officials concerned in Sindh, KhyberPakhtunkhwa and federal government in compliance with bench directions.

He submitted that the Sindh government had imposed a ban on Ajinomoto and a summary had also been moved to prime minister with a request to impose ban on Ajinomoto salt nationwide.

At this, the bench imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of the salt observing that it was harmful to human consumption.

The bench also observed that the prime minister could act independently in the matter.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Campaign on London buses promotes Gwadar as investment destination

Campaign on London buses promotes Gwadar as investment destination
SBP freezes bank accounts of fugitive Rao Anwar

SBP freezes bank accounts of fugitive Rao Anwar
Imran Khan slams Senate elections for ‘shameful horse trading’

Imran Khan slams Senate elections for ‘shameful horse trading’
PAF's Search & Rescue squadron re-equipped with Agusta copters

PAF's Search & Rescue squadron re-equipped with Agusta copters
Load More load more