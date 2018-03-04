SC imposes ban on ‘Chinese salt’ Ajinomoto

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of Ajinomoto (monosodium glutamate), also known as ‘Chinese salt’.



The three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing a suo motu over the sale of Ajinomoto and used cooking oil.

As the proceedings began, the chief justice inquired about the Amicus Curiae Mustafa Ramday, as he was tasked to probe the issue.

To which, Advocate General Punjab Shakeel-ur-Rehman Khan submitted that he went abroad due to his personal engagements.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Saeed submitted that he contacted with the officials concerned in Sindh, KhyberPakhtunkhwa and federal government in compliance with bench directions.

He submitted that the Sindh government had imposed a ban on Ajinomoto and a summary had also been moved to prime minister with a request to impose ban on Ajinomoto salt nationwide.

At this, the bench imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of the salt observing that it was harmful to human consumption.

The bench also observed that the prime minister could act independently in the matter.