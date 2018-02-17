SRK all set to return as Don

Shah Rukh Khan will be starring in the upcoming sequel Don 3, after completing shoot for his current movie â€˜Zeroâ€™.Â



Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for his film â€˜Zeroâ€™ alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.Â

Upon its completion, he would start working on Don. For now the script is being prepared and once completed, it will reach SRK who will then moveÂ things forward.

In an unofficial announcement on Instagram, producer Ritesh Sidhwani posted a photo of Shah Rukh Khan as Don with hashtags that didnâ€™t clearly reveal anything but hinted about the upcoming sequel of the biggest and longest-running action franchise, that is Don.



Don films are about a hindi language drug dealer who holds a powerful place in the mafia and keeps evading police arrest.Â

The first Don film made in 2006 starring Shah Rukh Khan was a remake of Amitabh starrer version of 1972 movie Don. The movie had earned 106 crores in revenues back then.

The second movie Don 2 came out in 2011 and it too, made a business of 220 crores.

However, there is no news whether Priyanka will reprise her role but Farhan Akhtar is determined to make a long-lasting impact with his debut movie.



