KP police arrest suspect involved in rape and murder of Mardan's four years old Asma

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Wednesday claimed to have resolved Asma rape and murder case.

Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsood, and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Mian Saeed briefed the media on the progress made in the case.

The police also presented the suspect with his face covered.

The IG said despite difficulties the case has been solved within 25 days and two suspects arrested.

He said it was a "blind case" in which crime scene was located in a sugarcane filed.

The IG said there was neither CCTV footage, nor any witness nor any suspect that could have helped police arrest the suspects . "But police officer solved it with their hard work from day one", said he.

He said Asma's parents haveÂ expressed complete confidence in police, adding that police needs society's help to solve such cases.

Speaking to the media, RPO Mardan said Muhammad Nabi, who is a close relative of the deceased, murdered the girl.

He said on January 15 the suspect asked the minor girl to bring sugarcane from the filed. The girl went to the filed twice and the suspect followed her as she went there for the third time.

He said the suspect strangled the girl after raping her and fled.

The RPO said finger marks were found around the neck ofÂ the girl, adding that a 15 years old boy was also a suspect in the case.

Mina Saeed said the suspect was arrested after report of two DNA samples matchedÂ yesterday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter to praise the police.Â

" Commendable work by the professional KP police force. In the Asma case, with just one spot of blood found & no other evidence, no CCTV footage, KP police worked professionally to catch culprit showing they have developed advanced forensic detection capability as well," said he.

