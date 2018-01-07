Imran proposed Bushra Maneka for marriage: PTI statement

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the report regarding Imran Khan's third marriage,the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday said in statement that the party chairman proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka who asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family .

"If and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage, Mr Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till Then we request media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy," said a statement issued by the PTI.

According to a report published in this newspaper on Saturday, Imran Khan has secretly married again, this time with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.

The PTI chairman is said to have inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail.

The nikah was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee, who was also the nikah khawan when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015 amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014.Â

Â Mufti Saeed was hesitant to issue any denial. The News first approached him on Thursday night to confirm the veracity of information. â€œI will not say anything on this matter. Please accept my apology,â€ he said parroting the same line he did when approached after Imranâ€™s marriage with Reham Khan.Â Â

