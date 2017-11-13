Mon November 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

AFP
November 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

US state launches probe of Google´s business practices

US state launches probe of Google´s business practices

CHICAGO: Google was facing a broad investigation into its business practices Monday, with American officials planning to examine how the internet giant handles user data and offers up search results.

Attorney General Josh Hawley of the state of Missouri issued an investigative subpoena to determine whether the company´s actions violated state antitrust and consumer protection laws.

The subpoena seeks information about Google´s use of the vast trove of data it collects, including information harvested from devices, online queries and credit card transactions.

The investigation is the latest probe of the search giant, with European regulators pursuing multiple investigations.

The European Union in June issued a $2.7 billion (2.4 billion euro) antitrust fine, which Google has appealed, for unfairly highlighting its own shopping service in search results.

"There is strong reason to believe that Google has not been acting with the best interest of Missourians in mind," said Hawley, a Republican running for a US Senate seat in 2018.

National regulators last probed Google in 2013, when the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reached a settlement with the internet company. Google agreed to change some business practices the FTC said were stifling competition in certain markets.

A Google spokesman said that the company had not yet received Missouri´s subpoena, but that it has "strong privacy protections in place for our users."

The company operates "in a highly competitive and dynamic environment," Patrick Lenihan said in an emailed statement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

UN to host first talks on use of ´killer robots´

UN to host first talks on use of ´killer robots´
Melanoma detector “sKan” wins international James Dyson award

Melanoma detector “sKan” wins international James Dyson award
Check-in to your flight from home!

Check-in to your flight from home!
Facebook to train U.S. businesses on ads after Russia scandal

Facebook to train U.S. businesses on ads after Russia scandal
Load More load more