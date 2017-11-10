Check-in to your flight from home!

When planning for travel, worries of heavy luggage always enclose one’s mind. But now Emirates have taken a step to the future and have cater one of the biggest concerns of flying.

The airline is conducting tests of a new service, through which, home check-in service would prevail where they will pick up customers’ bags from their front door. The process would mean that passengers can avoid dragging their luggage to the airport and just have to pick it up from the carousel at their destination.

Recently a new video has been shared on social media that has given a sneak preview of the system, which is being trialled in the Middle East.

Through such service, an emirates employee will drive to different passengers’ houses ahead of their flight and pick up a person’s luggage and check it in using an electronic check- in desk in the back of their van.

The person’s passport is also been scanned and flight details are logged to the system through the new service, then the luggage is tagged and the traveller is handed with their boarding pass.

While all the travel bugs are handled way before, the passenger simply have to head through security and on to their boarding gate – just as if they had no checked luggage.

An Emirates spokesperson told Gulf News: “At Emirates, we continually invest in innovative ways to improve the customer experience.

“At the moment we are trialling several initiatives to provide greater convenience for our customers and will share details when they become available.”