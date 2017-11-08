Wed November 08, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2017

Peter Rabbit opens up with first trailer

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood has moved its upcoming comedy adventure film “Peter Rabbit” with release of its trailer to settle its genre as kids’ favorite.

Having Director Will Gluck behind the making, the movie is based on children’s heartthrob character Peter Rabbit. The story revolves around wittiness of the rabbit that is seen exploring a farm with friends on escape for a new voyage.

Dialogues for the adventurous and drama film are narrated by renowned actors James Corden, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Tom Grace, Bernardo Santos, Deborah Rock, and Emma Lewis and voices of many other artists recorded for the joint production film by Will Gluck and Sam Neill.

The fun-filled movie will be set to release in cinema houses on March 16, 2018.

