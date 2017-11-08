Wed November 08, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2017

Miracle garden opens gate to exhibit billions of flowers collection

DUBAI: Considering florals are such vital for décor, the new image of billions of flowers has been drawn by the Miracle Garden in Dubai, being the world’s biggest garden.

Spread across 72,000 kilometers, the renovated garden is house to a massive variety of flowers as well as fascinating sculptures; which all in combination has escalated the beauty of the location.

The garden has contributed in creation of world’s largest floret watch structured with its flowers. A situated wall of one meter length decorated with florals is also a wonderful remark there.

The garden on recent has opened gates for the visitors to witness the new work on show up till May 2018.

