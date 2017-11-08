Wed November 08, 2017
Entertainment

November 8, 2017

Zeba Bakhtiar prepares for new film

LAHORE: Film star and director Zeba Bakhtiar has started paper work for production of her new film under her own direction.

Talking to APP  on Tuesday, she said that the success of Pakistani films, relaesed on Eid, encouraged Pakistani producers.

She said that time is not away when Pakistani films will again establish their identity worldwide.

Zeba Bakhtiar said that young Pakistani actors and technicians were doing hard work to restore the Pakistan film industry.

She said that now modern equipment and machinery is being used to produce films of international standards.

