Here is what Imran Abbas has to say about Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has said Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai should be released in Pakistan too.

The dashing actor who debuted in Bollywood with Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D took to Twitter to wish Salman Khan and the entire team of TZH good luck as the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial movie’s trailer was released.

“So looking forward to watch Tiger Zinda Hai.. Good luck @BeingSalmanKhan and whole team TZH!,” said he.

So looking forward to watch Tiger Zinda Hai.. Good luck @BeingSalmanKhan and whole team TZH! — Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) November 7, 2017

#tigerzindahai should be released in Pakistan. — Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) November 7, 2017

And here is how twitter reacted…

Even Pakistani movies should be released in India. I don't understand this suffering of cinema lovers. Such good movies are made in Pak! — Harinder (Heer) (@harinder_virk) November 7, 2017

i also want..ek tha tiger wsnt release in pakistan bt tiger zinda hai should b release — LOVE&REPECT U IQBAL (@JaffriKanwal) November 7, 2017

yes agreed — Areebamalyck-9 (@Areebamalyck9) November 7, 2017