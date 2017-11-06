Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Kashmiris observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day

Srinagar: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control observed Jammu Martyrs’ Day, Monday to reaffirm their resolve to continue the liberation struggle till the achievement of Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were killed in the first week of November in 1947 by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu hooligans in different parts of occupied Kashmir while they were migrating to Pakistan.

A seminar was organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar, to pay tributes to Jammu martyrs. The function was addressed among others by Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Zamrooda Habib, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Ghulam Muhammad Nagu, Muahammad Saleem Zargar, Imtiaz Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Atai, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Syed Bashir Ahmad Andrabi and Maulvi Bashir Ahmad.

The speakers said that the Jammu massacre in 1947 was the worst example of genocide intended to change the demographic composition of the territory.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyet leaders in their separate statements, paying tributes to the 1947 martyrs of Jammu, said that their sacrifices would remain unforgettable in the history of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has categorically rejected the Indian offer of talks with its appointed interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma, who arrived in Srinagar, Monday.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that despite the fact that the Indian government through its many representatives was exerting much pressure on Syed Ali Gilani to hold talks with the interlocutor, but no one from Hurriyat Conference would become part of the process that was totally futile.

The statement said that India wanted to initiate talks to kill time.

In Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Sialkot, rallies and demonstrations were held to pay tributes to the Jammu martyrs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Endangered vaquita porpoise dies in captivity

Endangered vaquita porpoise dies in captivity
Erdogan hails opera house project as ´symbol´ of Istanbul

Erdogan hails opera house project as ´symbol´ of Istanbul
Iran rejects Saudi blame over missile, alleges war crimes

Iran rejects Saudi blame over missile, alleges war crimes
China slams Indian defence minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

China slams Indian defence minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh
Load More load more