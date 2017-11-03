Actress Paz de la Huerta accuses Weinstein of rape

LOS ANGELES: Actress Paz de la Huerta has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her twice in 2010, joining dozens of women who have levelled sexual assault allegations against the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

The 33-year-old, known for her role in hit TV series "Boardwalk Empire", described the alleged assaults, which police are investigating, to Vanity Fair magazine.

The first occurred when Weinstein demanded to come inside De la Huerta´s apartment after driving her home, she said.

De la Huerta said the second assault occurred about a month later when Weinstein showed up at her building despite her having asked him to leave her alone, and suggested talking about it in her apartment.

She had been drinking and "was in no state. I was so terrified of him... I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ´I don´t want to do this,´" the actress said.

"He´s like a pig... he raped me," she said.

New York Police Department spokesman Sergeant Brendan Ryan told AFP that the department is "aware of the sexual assault complaints" and is "actively investigating them."



"The NYPD continues to work with the Manhattan District Attorney´s office on the case. The investigation is ongoing," Ryan said.

Accounts of abuse by Weinstein that were published last month in The New York Times and The New Yorker encouraged others to speak out, unleashing a cascade of allegations of sexual harassment and assault against leading figures in Hollywood and elsewhere.

Weinstein has denied the allegations.