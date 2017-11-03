China’s first electric plane makes maiden flight

An advanced version of China's first electric plane made its first flight, flying for two hours compared with about 45 minutes in an earlier attempt, state media says.

The two-seater aircraft, the RX1E-A, designed by Shenyang Aerospace University, performed the task at around 3 pm at Caihu airport in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning province.

The extended endurance of the plane will help it tap into markets in the United States and Europe, according to Zou Haining, deputy head of Liaoning General Aviation Academy.

In addition, the improved aircraft is equipped with a new parachute that enables safe landing of both pilot and plane.

With a maximum speed of 160 km per hour, the aircraft can be used in pilot training, passenger transportation, tourism and aerial photography.