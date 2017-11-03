Fri November 03, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 3, 2017

Coke Studio 10 concludes in sublime fashion

Coke Studio’s Tajdar-e-Haram crosses 100 million views on YouTube!

KARACHI: The mega hit from Coke Studio’s Season 8, Tajdar-e-Haram has broken all records for Pakistani origin content, by becoming the first song to cross one hundred million views on YouTube.

Instantly popular from the first day it was released, the song has come to symbolize the core vision of the iconic music platform Coke Studio and everything that it represents.

Besides crossing the 100 million views milestone, Tajdar –e-Haramhas received over 5 million engagements and has been viewed in no less than 186 countries across the world.

From the first few chords, Tajdar-e-Haram established itself as an organic melody of a qawwali that has been forever etched in the very soul of the enthusiast of the genre.

Atif Aslam softly led one into familiar ambient territory, with the rhythm of the tabla by Babar Ali Khanna and the foreseeable dominance of the tempo provided by Arsalan Rabbani on the harmonium.

This ten minute rendition creates an almost hypnotic trance that engulfs listeners through its sheer magnetism.

Close on the heels of Tajdar-e-Haram is the beautiful song Afree Afreen, from Coke Studio Season 9 which has so far got 99 million views and is all set to achieve the 100 million views milestone also soon.

Coke Studio directly fuels music conversations through iconic storytelling and successful fusions of musical conventions; mixing old and new artists, and traditional and modern sounds.

It is about juxtaposed music styles from diversified artists and times in Pakistan’s musical history.

As Coke Studio continues on its journey, it owes a debt to Strings, the executive producers for Seasons 6 to 10, whose contribution to the growth of Pakistan’s most iconic music platform was significant, strengthening further the foundation for the future journey of Coke Studio.

