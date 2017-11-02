Thu November 02, 2017
Entertainment

November 2, 2017

Legendary folk singer ‘Reshma’ remembered

ISLAMABAD: The fourth death anniversary of legendary Pakistani folk singer, Reshma is being observed all across the country today (Thursday).

Born in  Bikaner, Rajasthan to Banjara family around 1947, she recorded her first instant hit “Laal Meri” on Pakistan radio after being spotted by a television and radio producer while singing at Shahbaz Qalander’s shrine.

Reshma went on to become the most popular folk singers of Pakistan, appearing on television since 1968, recording songs for both the Pakistani and Indian film industry, and performing in live concerts at home and abroad.

Her fans gave her the title of ‘Nightingale of Desert’.

Some of her famous numbers include “Dama Dam Mast Kalandar”, “Hai O Rabba nahion lagda dil mera”, “Ankhiyan no rehen de ankhyan de kol kol” and “Lambi Judai”.

Reshma was awarded several national awards and she also holds the prestigious awards Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Legends of Pakistan given by the President of Pakistan.

 

