Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Primal Rage: Unleashing the terror of Bigfoot [Video]

Lost deep in the forest of the Pacific Northwest, Ashley and Max Carr are stalked by a terrifying creature that might be Bigfoot.

Primal Rage, scheduled for January 2018 release, blows the lid off traditional Bigfoot Mythology, offering up an intelligent, cunning, primitive being, cloaked in ancient Native American mystique.

Directed by Patrick Magee, who co-wrote the film with Jay Lee, Primal Rage stars Andrew Joseph Montgomery, Casey Gagliardi, Eloy Casados, Justin Rain and Marshal Hilton.

The trailer shows the group hopelessly trying to survive, with a handful of unsavory locals, they must fight back against this monster in a desperate battle of life or death.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Models in Paris walk the ramp in dresses made of chocolate

Models in Paris walk the ramp in dresses made of chocolate
Mahira Khan grooving to the beats of Kaala Chashma

Mahira Khan grooving to the beats of Kaala Chashma

"The man who invented Christmas" biopic sets out first trailer
Alibaba's Jack Ma to star in kung fu film alongside Jet Li, Donnie Yen

Alibaba's Jack Ma to star in kung fu film alongside Jet Li, Donnie Yen
Load More load more