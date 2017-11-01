Primal Rage: Unleashing the terror of Bigfoot [Video]

Lost deep in the forest of the Pacific Northwest, Ashley and Max Carr are stalked by a terrifying creature that might be Bigfoot.

Primal Rage, scheduled for January 2018 release, blows the lid off traditional Bigfoot Mythology, offering up an intelligent, cunning, primitive being, cloaked in ancient Native American mystique.

Directed by Patrick Magee, who co-wrote the film with Jay Lee, Primal Rage stars Andrew Joseph Montgomery, Casey Gagliardi, Eloy Casados, Justin Rain and Marshal Hilton.

The trailer shows the group hopelessly trying to survive, with a handful of unsavory locals, they must fight back against this monster in a desperate battle of life or death.