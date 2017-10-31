Tue October 31, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Apple fires iPhone X engineer over daughter’s viral video

Apple recently dismissed its employee after the video of hand-on-IPhone X by his daughter went viral on YouTube and other sites.

Brooke Amelia Peterson published a Vlog on YouTube, which included a trip to the Apple campus to visit her father and to reveal the yet-to-be released IPhone X. Peterson’s video was quickly picked up by any sites and it spread even further on YouTube.

Now in a new bawling video the girl has claimed the dismal of her father and stated that her father has been dismissed from apple over the violation of apple rule by allowing her to film the unreleased handset at Apple campus.

According to sources apple had reportedly asked Peterson to remove the video, but it has been late enough since the content is now spread further. Apple also claims that the video has also breeched another rule since the video also reveals special employee-only QR codes. The video shows the folder of ‘notes’ which contained the codenames of unreleased apple products.

