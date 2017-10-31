Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Faryal Makhdoom dresses up for Halloween

Faryal Makhdoom has been in the news for quite some time now.  She is known for her fashion and makeup sense and keeps updating her social media fans from time to time.

She recently uploaded a video of herself donned in Halloween makeup, and created quite a stir on the social media.

All sorts of comments and abuses poured in but  Faryal is little bugged by all the criticism and she replied to her haters that the makeup was only for Halloween so people need to relax.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Film Southasia 2017 all set to screen five documentaries from Pakistan

Film Southasia 2017 all set to screen five documentaries from Pakistan
Netflix suspends show ‘House of Cards’ after Spacey accused of sexual misconduct

Netflix suspends show ‘House of Cards’ after Spacey accused of sexual misconduct
China's £1 billion virtual reality sci-fi theme park to open late 2017

China's £1 billion virtual reality sci-fi theme park to open late 2017
Spacey apologizes, sparks anger after teen sexual claim

Spacey apologizes, sparks anger after teen sexual claim
Load More load more