Film Southasia 2017 all set to screen five documentaries from Pakistan

KATHMANDU: The eleventh edition of festival ‘Film Southasia’ will feature five documentaries from Pakistan this year, out of a total of 63 documentaries.

Aimed at showcasing the works of non-fiction filmmakers in the region, the event will start on November 2 with the theme ‘Documentary Bears Witness.’

Exhibiting the art of raising awareness on social issues, the five documentaries have successfully bagged various international awards and accolades in the past.

These awe-inspiring non-fiction films include: Among the Believers, Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist, K2 and the Invisible Footmen and Lyari Notes.

The short films selected over an over-whelming entry of some 300 documentaries will contest for five awards and a coveted cash prize worth USD 5,500.

Taking place every two years, the event is dedicated in highlighting key issues ailing the South-Asian region and bringing them on to a common platform.