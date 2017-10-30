Madhuri praises Deepika's performance in Padmavati song ‘Ghoomar’

MUMBAI: While all B-towners had gathered for a starry night at the Filmfare Awards’ recently, superstars Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Deepika Padukone were seen sharing quite a moment of mutual fondness for each other while posing for the camera.

The gorgeous divas, clad in heavily-embroidered intricate designer-pieces, charmed everyone with their distinct aura.

However, Madhuri Dixit-Nene expressing intense liking, lauded the ‘Ramleela’ starlet for her power-packed performance in the song ‘Ghoomar’ for her upcoming project ‘Padmavati.’

The song ‘Ghoomar’, that features Deepika displaying some old ‘Rajasthani’ folk dance moves, surpassed 10 million views within just 24 hours.

Madhuri Dixit, who is an epitome of unparalleled dancing skills herself, and for Deepika to receive appreciation from her, speaks volumes of the latter’s unfathomable talent.