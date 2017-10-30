Mon October 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Madhuri praises Deepika's performance in Padmavati song ‘Ghoomar’

Madhuri praises Deepika's performance in Padmavati song ‘Ghoomar’

MUMBAI: While all B-towners had gathered for a starry night at the Filmfare Awards’ recently, superstars Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Deepika Padukone were seen sharing quite a moment of mutual fondness for each other while posing for the camera.

The gorgeous divas, clad in heavily-embroidered intricate designer-pieces, charmed everyone with their distinct aura.

However, Madhuri Dixit-Nene expressing intense liking, lauded the ‘Ramleela’ starlet for her power-packed performance in the song ‘Ghoomar’ for her upcoming project ‘Padmavati.’

The song ‘Ghoomar’, that features Deepika displaying some old ‘Rajasthani’ folk dance moves, surpassed 10 million views within just 24 hours.

Madhuri Dixit, who is an epitome of unparalleled dancing skills herself, and for Deepika to receive appreciation from her, speaks volumes of the latter’s unfathomable talent. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

King Khan’s daughter trolled for being his ‘female version’

King Khan’s daughter trolled for being his ‘female version’
Verna star Mahira reveals she would like to star as a Catwoman

Verna star Mahira reveals she would like to star as a Catwoman
QB charms audience with her voice in Karachi concert

QB charms audience with her voice in Karachi concert
Katrina Kaif expresses desire to play a superheroine

Katrina Kaif expresses desire to play a superheroine
Load More load more