Mon October 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 30, 2017

Share

Here’s why Shahrukh Khan won't allow his son to kiss a girl

Here’s why Shahrukh Khan won't allow his son to kiss a girl
Read More

Shahrukh in double role in Fan

KARACHI: In what is probably one of the longest-drawn marketing campaigns in Bollywood, Yash Raj...

Read More
Advertisement

King Khan’s daughter trolled for being his ‘female version’

Famed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has always been in the headlines. Often seen posing for the paparazzi, Suhana Khan is the eye candy for many. 

She once again has managed to hog the spotlight. However, not for all the right reasons!

Following the upload of a picture by mother Gauri Khan on Instagram, Suhana became a victim of intense internet-trolling for being her father’s female version.

Aimed at mocking the superstar’s daughter, many derogatory statements started floating as ‘comments’ on Gauri Khan’s official Instagram handle.

One of the trolls read, “Doesn’t she look like the human version of Shah Rukh Khan? Haha okay, that’s funny.”

Another comment read, “Female Shah Rukh. This is all makeup… her casual pictures are very bad. We know she is desperate to become an actor and you both will make sure she becomes one by hook or crook. Nepotism.”

While it is not new for stars’ kids to be under constant scrutiny for strange reasons, internet users often go too far in passing statements full of rebuke and spite.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Verna star Mahira reveals she would like to star as a Catwoman

Verna star Mahira reveals she would like to star as a Catwoman
QB charms audience with her voice in Karachi concert

QB charms audience with her voice in Karachi concert
Katrina Kaif expresses desire to play a superheroine

Katrina Kaif expresses desire to play a superheroine
Welcome to annual London Comic Con

Welcome to annual London Comic Con
Load More load more