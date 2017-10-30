King Khan’s daughter trolled for being his ‘female version’

Famed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has always been in the headlines. Often seen posing for the paparazzi, Suhana Khan is the eye candy for many.

She once again has managed to hog the spotlight. However, not for all the right reasons!

Following the upload of a picture by mother Gauri Khan on Instagram, Suhana became a victim of intense internet-trolling for being her father’s female version.

Aimed at mocking the superstar’s daughter, many derogatory statements started floating as ‘comments’ on Gauri Khan’s official Instagram handle.

One of the trolls read, “Doesn’t she look like the human version of Shah Rukh Khan? Haha okay, that’s funny.”

Another comment read, “Female Shah Rukh. This is all makeup… her casual pictures are very bad. We know she is desperate to become an actor and you both will make sure she becomes one by hook or crook. Nepotism.”

While it is not new for stars’ kids to be under constant scrutiny for strange reasons, internet users often go too far in passing statements full of rebuke and spite.