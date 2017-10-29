QB charms audience with her voice in Karachi concert

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Seems like a new wave of events has taken over Karachi lately.
With literature and film festivals creating buzz in town, music lovers too aren’t behind in enjoying stunning performances either.
Singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch entertained fans with her voice at a concert in Karachi. Hundreds of people attended the musical happening on a Saturday night.
Mostly from different colleges and universities, students enjoyed listening to singer’s hit tracks.
The singer performed on her much loved and career-establishing songs like “Wo Humsafar Tha”, “Mann Mayal” ost, “Jugni Jee” and “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar.”
DJ’s pop mashups and melodies were greatly loved by the audience, too.
Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch rose to fame with her folk, sufi and classic numbers. She has also won several awards.
