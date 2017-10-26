73-year-old woman wins prestigious title of ‘Ms. Senior America 2017’

ATLANTIC CITY: A fashion show recently organized for senior women involved participants, all 60+ years old, proving that it's never too late to achieve your dreams and fulfill your desires.

A stress buster for some, the beauty pageant was named 'Ms. Senior America' entailing talent competition, interviews and an evening gown show.

Taking home the unique title, 73-year-old Carolyn was crowned Ms. Senior America 2017.

"I lost my husband two years ago after 51 years of marriage. And I think that's another reason why I am trying to occupy my time and get more involved in doing community activities," said Carolyn.

Aiming to eradicate the stigma around age, the competition was started in 1971.

Moreover, the show is perceived as a great initiative pulling old women out of the confinement of their homes on to a platform where they can actually reveal their talents.