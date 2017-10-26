Thu October 26, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Share

New trailer of action film 'Bright' is out  

New trailer of Hollywood’s upcoming Sci-Fi movie Bright has been released this week, revealing massive thrills and action.

The movie directed by David Ayer is a coproduction with script writer Max Landis.

The movie screens Will Smith as main-face character Ward alongside Joel Edgerton featuring as an orc named Jakoby.

 The trailer depicts the two, despite their differences, cope along in a world saving mission against a conspiracy to protect the planet of humans, elves and orcs.

The movie also stars Joel Agerton, NoomiRapace, Lucy Fry, Happy Anderson, Kenneth Choi, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, and Dawn Oliveri among many others.

 

The movie is set to release in cinemas on December 22

In This Story

