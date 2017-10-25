Cancer patient whose last wish was to meet Shahrukh Khan dies

A cancer patient namely Aruna who wanted to meet Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan passed away on Tuesday. She might have not met Shahrukh Khan in person but her love certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Shahrukh Khan offered his heartfelt condolences after Aruna’s demise and reassured her children that their mom is always with them, looking upon them from heaven.

“May Allah give you strength to deal with the loss of your beautiful mother. I know how sad it is to deal with the loss of a parent. Know that she is always with you and henceforth do things that give her reasons to smile in heaven,” he said.

Earlier, people on Twitter started using hash tag #SRKMeetsAruna to reach out Shahrukh Khan and fulfill their senior citizen’s lifetime dream.

I am full of gratitude to Doctors, family and friends and last but not least @iamsrk for being source of strength he doesn't even know he is https://t.co/qpTh9lEhSQ — Aruna (@Arunapk57) March 4, 2017

The actor then posted a heartfelt video message while Aruna was alive and promised to perform on her favorite song.

Aruna called Shahrukh a source of her strength and happiness when life threw curve balls at her. After 6 years of fighting cancer, she lost the battle of survival on Tuesday.