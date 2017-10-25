Note with Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 million

A note, said to have been hand written by Albert Einstein, was auctioned off in Jerusalem on Tuesday (October 24) for 1.3 million dollars.

According to sellers Winner's Auctions and Exhibitions, Einstein was staying at the Imperial Hotel Tokyo, organizing an acceptance for the 1921 Nobel prize in physics.

When an attendant came to his room to make a delivery, Einstein was reportedly strapped for cash and wrote the note in lieu of a tip. It says, in German, "A calm and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant restlessness that comes with it." The identity of the online buyer has not been revealed.