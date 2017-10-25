Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Note with Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 million

A note, said to have been hand written by Albert Einstein, was auctioned off in Jerusalem on Tuesday (October 24) for 1.3 million dollars.

According to sellers Winner's Auctions and Exhibitions, Einstein was staying at the Imperial Hotel Tokyo, organizing an acceptance for the 1921 Nobel prize in physics.

When an attendant came to his room to make a delivery, Einstein was reportedly strapped for cash and wrote the note in lieu of a tip. It says, in German, "A calm and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant restlessness that comes with it." The identity of the online buyer has not been revealed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Young scientist invents device that detects lead in water

Young scientist invents device that detects lead in water
Twitter increase ad transparency to foil politics meddling

Twitter increase ad transparency to foil politics meddling
World’s first ‘Smart Train’

World’s first ‘Smart Train’
Earthworm fluid destroys lung cancer cells in lab

Earthworm fluid destroys lung cancer cells in lab
Load More load more