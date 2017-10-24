Tue October 24, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Film ‘Rukh’ projects the relation of father and son: Manoj Bajpayee

Film ‘Rukh’ showcases the beautiful bond between father and son, says famed actor Manoj Bajpayee.

According to sources, the ace actor said that the film carries a special significance in his life, as it is full of suspense. He added that the way director Atanu Mukherjee has worked on the scenes, film’s story and the portrayal of father's relationship with his son is worth watching and commending.

‘Rukh’ revolves around the story of an 18-year-old teenager, who is sent away from home to the boarding school, and his life takes a new turn when his father dies in a car accident.

The film will hit cinemas on Oct 27.

