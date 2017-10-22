First trailer of ‘Black Panther’ released

The first trailer of Marvel Studios “Black Panther” has been released this weekend.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther casts Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan.

Written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, the new film starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the titular hero and the king of the technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda.

Chadwick Boseman debuted as the Black Panther in 2016's Captain America: Civil War as sought vengeance death of his father, King T'Chaka, against the Winter Soldier.

Boseman will also reprise his role as Black Panther for Avengers: Infinity War in May 2018.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.