Abe eyes big win as Japan votes under N. Korea threats

TOKYO: Japanese voters braved torrential rain and driving winds for a snap election Sunday expected to hand Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a fresh mandate for his hawkish North Korea policy and efforts to reinvigorate the world´s number-three economy.

If pre-vote surveys prove correct, Abe´s conservative coalition will comfortably overcome a weak and divided opposition to win another term at the helm of the key US regional ally and Asian economic powerhouse.

Polling stations opened at 7:00am (2200 GMT Saturday) with hardy voters braving foul weather as an election-day typhoon described as "very large and very strong" barrelled towards Japan.

"I support Abe´s stance not to give in to North Korea´s pressure," said one voter, Yoshihisa Iemori, as he cast his ballot in Tokyo.

"I´m focusing on this point for the election," the 50-year-old construction firm owner told AFP.

The weather appeared to be affecting turnout which at 2:00pm was around 22 percent, slightly lower than at the same time during the 2014 election where participation plunged to record lows.

Analysts earlier said low turnout would likely benefit Abe, who is aiming to become the country´s longest-serving leader, as his supporters are more determined.

Near-constant drizzle throughout the campaign has not dampened the enthusiasm of hundreds of doughty, sash-wearing parliamentary hopefuls, who have driven around in minibuses pleading for votes via loudspeaker and bowing deeply to every potential voter.

But with little doubt over the eventual result, the suspense lies in whether Abe´s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito will retain its two-thirds majority in the lower house.

Such a "supermajority" would allow Abe to propose changes to Japan´s US-imposed constitution that forces it to "renounce" war and effectively limits its military to a self-defence role.

Ballot boxes close at 8:00pm (1100 GMT) when broadcasters publish generally reliable exit polls.

Powerful typhoon Lan has already caused landslides and delayed voting at one polling station, as well as grounding hundreds of flights.

Abe has ordered his minister in charge of disasters to be ready to mobilise rescue and evacuation forces, including troops.