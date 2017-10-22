Here is why Aamir Khan rejected Rajinikanth's role in '2.0'

Indian actor Aamir Khan recently made a shocking revelation about one of the biggest upcoming Bollywood movies .

During an interview the Secret Superstar actor said director S. Shankhar had offered him the lead role in Robot 2.0 but he refused to accept the offer saying he can’t imagine himself in the role.

” There’s a film coming robot, 2.0, I am a big fan of Shankar and I am big fan of Rajini ji. In fact, Shankar has offered me that film. It’s a blockbuster film. It’s going to break all records. That’s what I feel.

H said he was offered Rajinikanth’s role in the movies that would be released in 2018.

Yes that’s true! “Rajini sir himself feeling that he wasn’t well so he told Shankar, please request Aamir. Rajini Sir called me up and said – Please do the film.”

“It’s a superb script and it’s going to do very well but whenever I used to shut my eyes, I used to see Rajini sir in that role.

I could not see myself. Emotionally, when I used to think of the film, think of the scene, Rajini sir used to come in my head. I could not imagine myself doing it.

Then I told Shankar, won’t be able to do it. Only Rajini sir can do it. He is irreplaceable. At least I will not be able to do it. I can only imagine Rajini sir in this.

See, he had also done the first part, I had seen the first part and I loved it. I am huge fan of Rajini sir, his whole performance and the way he had created that character had got imprinted in my mind.

So Part 2, when I am reading the lines, I am only imagining Rajini sir! I cannot imagine myself only so I didn’t do it. and it’s not a tough decision for me. I know it’s going to be the biggest hit in all languages.”