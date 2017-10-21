World's largest cruise ship 'Symphony' set to sail next year

FRANCE: The world's biggest cruise ship 'Symphony of the seas', having every luxury possible on board, is all set to sail March next year.

The Symphony weighs about 250,000 of tons and the project is currently being built in St. Nazaire in France. It will span 16 guest decks, carry 5,500 guests at double occupancy, and feature 2,759 staterooms with 2,175 crew members to ensure perfect vacations for the guests.

The newest official cruise ship produced under auspices of Royal Caribbean will be made to float next year on March 21.

Royal Caribbean said its Symphony of the Seas will boast an "ultimate family suite" that spreads over two decks and is chock full of fun-for-the-kids features including a slide connecting a children's room on the second level to the main living area below.

The suite also will have a floor-to-ceiling building block wall, an air-hockey table and two egg swing chairs for chilling.

A separate movie theater-style TV room, complete with popcorn machine and a library of video games, also is part of the plan.

Spanning nearly 1,350 square feet, the suite also will feature a 212-square-foot, wrap-around balcony with a kid-friendly pool table, a climbing experience and a full-size whirlpool with ocean views.

Symphony will be more than 3,000 tons bigger than the current size leader in the cruise world, Royal Caribbean's 226,963-ton Harmony of the Seas.