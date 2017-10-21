Ikea dresser crushes toddler to death yet again

Two-year-old toddler Jozef Dudek was reportedly found dead as three-drawer dresser by the Swedish furniture company ‘Ikea’ fell atop him, while he was alone in his bedroom.

The horrible incident that occurred during the toddler’s naptime costed him his life as he was unsupervised at that time, the family’s lawyer Feldman stated.

“When the father entered the room of the child who had been put down for a nap, he found him underneath the dresser,” said Feldman.

Following the occurrence of similar incidents in the past, the famous furniture company started recalling the dressers in June 2016.

However, according to Jozef’s family and their lawyer, the message didn’t reach them and they blame the company’s ineffective publicity for that.

“Unfortunately, there are 29 million of these things that were sold, and the recall was ineffective in alerting consumers about the problem about the defective condition of the dresser,” Feldman shared.