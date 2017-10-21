Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Designing vehicles to travel over traffic

It may look like an invasion of alien bugs, but a Russian inventor and engineer thinks it's the future of public transportation.

Designed by Dahir Semonov, this futuristic vehicle aims to navigate around - and over - road traffic. The gyroscopic, glass pods would self-balance as they travel along a monorail. While gyroscopic technology is not new, the inventor said it is time to use it for real life.

Dahir Semonov hopes sports fans could be using the pods to travel to big events by the year 2020. His team of engineers think the technology could be used to make emergency vehicles that weave effortlessly through congested, urban areas.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Dutch engineers unveil 3D printed concrete bridge

Dutch engineers unveil 3D printed concrete bridge
Facebook joins effort to boost newspaper subscriptions

Facebook joins effort to boost newspaper subscriptions
Ali Huda: New video streaming app similar to Netflix for Muslim children

Ali Huda: New video streaming app similar to Netflix for Muslim children
Four-legged 'robodog' hoping to become as popular as a smartphone

Four-legged 'robodog' hoping to become as popular as a smartphone
Load More load more