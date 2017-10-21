Designing vehicles to travel over traffic

It may look like an invasion of alien bugs, but a Russian inventor and engineer thinks it's the future of public transportation.

Designed by Dahir Semonov, this futuristic vehicle aims to navigate around - and over - road traffic. The gyroscopic, glass pods would self-balance as they travel along a monorail. While gyroscopic technology is not new, the inventor said it is time to use it for real life.

Dahir Semonov hopes sports fans could be using the pods to travel to big events by the year 2020. His team of engineers think the technology could be used to make emergency vehicles that weave effortlessly through congested, urban areas.