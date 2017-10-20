Another actress accuses Weinstein of sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES: Kerr, a former actress who now lives in Washington state, became the latest woman to publicly accuse disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct Friday, telling reporters he exposed and forced himself on her.

Heather Kerr, now 56, who appeared on 1980s US sitcom "The Facts of Life," told a news conference that Weinstein attacked her during a private meeting when she was an aspiring actress in her 20s.

Consoled by her attorney Gloria Allred, Kerr broke down in tears after revealing she quit acting soon after, convinced that no one would believe her if she reported what had happened.

"Harvey, you -- and others like you -- are done. Women won´t take it anymore," Allred said.

"We are taking our power back and we will never allow things to go back to where they were when you and others abused women and made it clear to them that they had to put out or they were out."

More than 40 women -- many of them now high-profile actresses -- have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or rape.

He is being investigated by detectives in Los Angeles, New York and London.

Weinstein has become a Hollywood pariah since allegations about his sexual misconduct first emerged last week and he was kicked out of Hollywood´s motion picture academy.

The Television Academy´s board of governors voted late Thursday to begin "disciplinary proceedings" that could see Weinstein ousted from that organization as well, leaving him with no voting rights for either the Oscars or the Emmys, while the Producer´s Guild is considering following suit.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino admitted in an interview published Thursday he had known for decades about Weinstein´s alleged sexual misconduct.