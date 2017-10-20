Good news for video gamers: Star Wars Battlefront II trailer released

LOS ANGELES: Trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II videogame has been released. The video game will have the same energy, battles and spaceships that were all the hype in the first version. While the original game was built to suit only multiplayer setting, this version will support single player dynamics too so it can be played even when no one is online.

The game follows a very intense story and takes the player on an adventurous, action-packed battlefield with chases and clashes with opponents.

The game has some tweaks to it which will only be unveiled once the game releases but it is expected that the game will have new characters, new weapons, vehicles and planets so there’s a lot to look forward to.