Aamir Khan hosts Diwali party

Following the star-studded Diwali parties of Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ramesh Taurani, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also hosted the people from tinseltown on Diwali.

According to Indian media, Khan chose the day of Diwali only to celebrate the festival with friends, family and colleagues.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karsima Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Datt and others attended the party.