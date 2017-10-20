Dutch engineers unveil 3D printed concrete bridge

Cyclists crossing this bridge in the Dutch village of Gemert won't notice anything unusual. But its designers say it's the world's first 3D printed concrete bridge. It can carry loads of up to 5 tonnes and should still be carrying cyclists in 30 years time. And the team behind it says it's just as strong as a conventional concrete bridge.

The Eindhoven University of Technology team printed 800 layers of concrete for the design and spooled steel wire through the 3D printer on top of each layer to reinforce it. The bridge, made of six sections, was glued together and lifted into place on site.

The team says their construction method is flexible and quick and it has the potential to be used for many different shapes.