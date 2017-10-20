Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dutch engineers unveil 3D printed concrete bridge

Cyclists crossing this bridge in the Dutch village of Gemert won't notice anything unusual. But its designers say it's the world's first 3D printed concrete bridge. It can carry loads of up to 5 tonnes and should still be carrying cyclists in 30 years time. And the team behind it says it's just as strong as a conventional concrete bridge.

The Eindhoven University of Technology team printed 800 layers of concrete for the design and spooled steel wire through the 3D printer on top of each layer to reinforce it. The bridge, made of six sections, was glued together and lifted into place on site.

The team says their construction method is flexible and quick and it has the potential to be used for many different shapes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Facebook joins effort to boost newspaper subscriptions

Facebook joins effort to boost newspaper subscriptions
Ali Huda: New video streaming app similar to Netflix for Muslim children

Ali Huda: New video streaming app similar to Netflix for Muslim children
Four-legged 'robodog' hoping to become as popular as a smartphone

Four-legged 'robodog' hoping to become as popular as a smartphone
Twitter steps up fight against sexual harassment

Twitter steps up fight against sexual harassment
Load More load more