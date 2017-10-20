Asterix joins a chariot race in 37th comic edition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Asterix is back. The pint-sized Gaul is returning for his 37th comic adventure. This time battling his way across Italy in a chariot race.
Scrptwriter Jean Yves Ferri said: "We had Italy in mind and then I had the idea of a chariot race, a sort of rally from ancient times, a trip across the peninsula leading you from city to city."
The last three Asterix editions have been written by Jean-Yves Ferri and drawn by Didier Conrad, sticking closely to the original format pioneered by Rene Goscinny in the 1960s.
With the Asterix movies proving a box office hit, the books are attracting a new younger generation of followers. Something reflected in the print run for the new story -- with five million copies planned.
Asterix is back. The pint-sized Gaul is returning for his 37th comic adventure. This time battling his way across Italy in a chariot race.
Scrptwriter Jean Yves Ferri said: "We had Italy in mind and then I had the idea of a chariot race, a sort of rally from ancient times, a trip across the peninsula leading you from city to city."
The last three Asterix editions have been written by Jean-Yves Ferri and drawn by Didier Conrad, sticking closely to the original format pioneered by Rene Goscinny in the 1960s.
With the Asterix movies proving a box office hit, the books are attracting a new younger generation of followers. Something reflected in the print run for the new story -- with five million copies planned.
Comments