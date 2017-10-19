Trailer of crime drama ‘1922’ is out now

LOS ANGELES: A treat for all action and horror movie lovers, the trailer of Hollywood crime drama named ‘1922’ was released worldwide, amidst much anticipation.

Directed by Zak Hilditch, ‘1922’ is based on by Stephen King’s famous novel by the same name. The story revolves around a person who killed his wife for financial interests and later confessed his crime.

The movie features actors Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Neal McDonough, Kaitlyn Bernard and Roan Curtis along with various others.

Ian Bricke and Kevin Leeson’s joint production, film ‘1922’ is all set to hit cinema houses on October 20.