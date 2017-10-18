Greek Navy band thrills people with 'Despacito' performance

THESSALONIKI, Greece: A band from the Greek Navy recently performed on the worldwide famous song “Despacito”in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The ceremony was organised in honour of Admiral Nikolaos Votsis, who became a national hero when he made a torpedo boat raid at the Thessaloniki harbour to sink a Turkish ship during the First Balkan War in 1912.

The Navy band played a series of popular Greek tunes and various British songs.

However, the highlight of the show was the big summer hit “Despacito”, which is the most popular song on YouTube with more than four billion views.

The band director encouraged the participation of the audience, which in turn responded with enthusiasm and a big applause.