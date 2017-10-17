Tue October 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

AFP
October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Asia Argento says a Hollywood director raped her

Asia Argento says a Hollywood director raped her

Italian actress Asia Argento, who has accused American film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse, offered another bombshell, saying a Hollywood director had raped her, AFP reported on Tuesday.

The actress further said that an Italian director had also exposed himself to her when she was a minor.

"Hollywood big shot director with Napoleon complex gave me GHB (the "date rape" drug) and raped me unconscious. I was 26 years old," she tweeted, in remarks that sparked outrage in her home country.

Argento did not name either of the men she accused.

More than 20 women -- a who´s who of Hollywood -- have come forward to accuse Weinstein of rape, assault and sexual harassment.

Weinstein, who insists any sexual encounters were consensual, was expelled last week from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Producers Guild of America -- a film industry group representing thousands of workers -- on Monday began expulsion proceedings against Weinstein, who will have a chance to respond before the Guild makes its final decision on November 6. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Aamir Khan donates prize money to Syrian refugees

Aamir Khan donates prize money to Syrian refugees
Deaf drama ‘Wonderstruck’ unveiled at Cannes Film Festival

Deaf drama ‘Wonderstruck’ unveiled at Cannes Film Festival
Kate looks lovely while dancing with Paddington Bear

Kate looks lovely while dancing with Paddington Bear
Rajput clan threatens to burn cinemas against screening Padmavati film

Rajput clan threatens to burn cinemas against screening Padmavati film
Load More load more