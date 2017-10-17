Asia Argento says a Hollywood director raped her

Italian actress Asia Argento, who has accused American film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse, offered another bombshell, saying a Hollywood director had raped her, AFP reported on Tuesday.

The actress further said that an Italian director had also exposed himself to her when she was a minor.

"Hollywood big shot director with Napoleon complex gave me GHB (the "date rape" drug) and raped me unconscious. I was 26 years old," she tweeted, in remarks that sparked outrage in her home country.

Argento did not name either of the men she accused.

More than 20 women -- a who´s who of Hollywood -- have come forward to accuse Weinstein of rape, assault and sexual harassment.

Weinstein, who insists any sexual encounters were consensual, was expelled last week from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Producers Guild of America -- a film industry group representing thousands of workers -- on Monday began expulsion proceedings against Weinstein, who will have a chance to respond before the Guild makes its final decision on November 6.