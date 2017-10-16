Rajput clan threatens to burn cinemas against screening Padmavati film

MUMBAI: The Rajput clan has warned that if Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati is released without being pre-screened to Rajput organisations, they will burn cinema halls and multiplexes screening the film, India media reported.

According to Hindustan Times report, members of the Jai Rajputana Sangh met the management of several cinema halls and multiplexes in Jaipur and warned them against screening the film.

According to report, Bhanwar Singh Reta, founder, Jai Rajputana Sangh said “We won’t tolerate any distortion of history and if any romantic relationship is shown between queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, we will burn cinema halls screening the film.”

He said they won’t let anyone dishonour Padmavati and insult the people of Rajasthan.

He added that warning letters have also been sent to cinema halls outside Rajasthan in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Around 200 cinema halls in Rajasthan have been sent the warning letter, he said.

He added that their demand was that the filmmakers screen it to a panel of representatives from various Rajput organizations. They would only give them a go-ahead to release the film after they were satisfied that no scene insults queen Padmavati.