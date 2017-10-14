Sat October 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nuclear clean-up robot tested at power plants

The Avexis robot takes its first plunge into a nuclear waste silo at the Sellafield plant in northern England. Small and nimble enough to squeeze into places human can't... it's helping survey a storage silo and clear away small bits of waste clinging to the silo wall, part of Sellafield's decommissioning process.

Avexis was co-developed by a team from the University of Manchester. It's equipped with cameras and sensors, including gamma and neutron detectors.

In July, these lava-like lumps were spotted inside a damaged reactor at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. It suggests there may be nuclear fuel inside, but accurately locating it has proved tricky.

Earlier this month, Avexis was successfully tested in Japan close to Fukushima. The developers hope it will offer a cost-effective way of pinpointing fuel in the reactor so it can be safely removed.

At about 13,000 dollars, the makers say Avixis is the cheapest of its kind. Further tests are ongoing, ahead of eventual deployment into Fukushima's damaged nuclear core.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Facebook launches U.S. food order and delivery service

Facebook launches U.S. food order and delivery service
Inside world’s fastest lift  

Inside world’s fastest lift  
Dubai police eye the skies with new 'hoverbike'

Dubai police eye the skies with new 'hoverbike'
World luxurious private jet is all set for its first flight

World luxurious private jet is all set for its first flight
Load More load more