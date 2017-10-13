Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer is both hilarious and startling

Most awaited trailer of  'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'  is out with Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Alex Wolff and Morgan Turner playing alongside to bring back the laughs and horror to Robin Williams sequel.

 

In this sequel, four teenagers are sweeped into Jumanji's world, full of jungle traps and obstacles. In order to come back to reality they have to take an interesting view on things and adopt different character styles.

 

The film will be released on December 22, this year.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Tom Cruise to marry for the fourth time

Tom Cruise to marry for the fourth time
Making film Mahabharat a ‘secret dream’ of Aamir Khan

Making film Mahabharat a ‘secret dream’ of Aamir Khan
Aishwarya reportedly found herself in danger around Hollywood producer Weinstein

Aishwarya reportedly found herself in danger around Hollywood producer Weinstein
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s 69th birthday anniversary being observed today

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s 69th birthday anniversary being observed today
Load More load more