Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer is both hilarious and startling

Most awaited trailer of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is out with Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Alex Wolff and Morgan Turner playing alongside to bring back the laughs and horror to Robin Williams sequel.

In this sequel, four teenagers are sweeped into Jumanji's world, full of jungle traps and obstacles. In order to come back to reality they have to take an interesting view on things and adopt different character styles.

The film will be released on December 22, this year.