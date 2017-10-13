Making film Mahabharat a ‘secret dream’ of Aamir Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's fans are not only present in India but also his work is...
Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan, has revealed that his ‘secret dream’ is to make film Mahabharat- a dream he hasn't yet achieved but hopes for it one day.
Mr. perfectionist said making Mahabhrat is a big dream and he is scared about it, however, he was optimistic to achieve it with perfection.
The actor also revealed that his role in Secret Superstar is very different to his personality but he enjoyed doing the role altogether. "It was a challenge to get to know the character and how he feels".
Secret Superstar is expected to release on October 19th.
Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan, has revealed that his ‘secret dream’ is to make film Mahabharat- a dream he hasn't yet achieved but hopes for it one day.
Mr. perfectionist said making Mahabhrat is a big dream and he is scared about it, however, he was optimistic to achieve it with perfection.
The actor also revealed that his role in Secret Superstar is very different to his personality but he enjoyed doing the role altogether. "It was a challenge to get to know the character and how he feels".
Secret Superstar is expected to release on October 19th.
Comments